Trump ‘looking to save lives’ on ventilator shipments abroad

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Trump ‘looking to save lives’ on ventilator shipments abroad

Politics

by: KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NAT Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet Meeting in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once short on ventilators but now awash with extras, the United States has delivered 1,271 ventilators to seven countries, with the latest shipment going to El Salvador.

A senior administration official said Tuesday that the ventilators had been sold and delivered to Australia, Canada, Mexico, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Ventilators were donated to South Africa and El Salvador.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official said the Trump administration has committed to providing more than 15,000 ventilators to more than 60 countries.

Russia is on that list. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday the U.S. will send two planes with ventilators to Russia as a donation. According to Russian media, the shipment will include 200 breathing machines, 50 of which may be dispatched to Moscow on Wednesday.

Russia had sent a planeload of medical supplies, including ventilators, to the U.S. last month.

President Donald Trump was asked Tuesday if he sees ventilator shipments as a way to strengthen ties with other countries.

“I’m looking to save lives,” Trump said. “If we can save lives in another country, that’s a great thing. So, I’m only looking to save lives. Probably that’s good diplomatically, but I’m not looking at that.”

Trump said the U.S. had “gotten some very unusual calls from people that would not normally be calling us” asking for help with ventilators. He did not go into detail about specific countries that have requested the machines.

The State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development are providing assistance to some countries to pay for the ventilators.

The senior official said the administration was balancing needs inside the United States with requests from abroad to ensure that providing supplies to other nations “will in no way impact the American people.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss