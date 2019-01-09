Trump Jr. compares border wall to zoo fence

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Donald Trump Jr. has incited controversy once again by comparing the president's proposed border wall to fences at a zoo.

Shortly after President Donald Trump's address from the Oval Office Tuesday, in which he declared a crisis at the border, his son took to Instagram to defend his father's policy.

“You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo?” He wrote on his Instagram story. “Because walls work.”

The first son, who once compared immigrants to a bowl of poisoned Skittles, quickly drew fire for his comments.

"The son of the President of the United States just compared immigrants seeking asylum to zoo animals," writer Nick Pappas wrote on Twitter. "Good night, America."