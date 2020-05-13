Texas AG asks court to block mail-in voting over virus fears

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Texas AG asks court to block mail-in voting over virus fears

Politics

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP) — Texas’ Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state’s high court to order local election officials to reject vote-by-mail applications that cite concerns about catching the coronavirus.

Attorney General Ken Paxton petitioned the state Supreme Court after officials in some predominantly Democratic areas approved measures that would allow voters to claim a disability and request mail-in ballots if they are worried about getting sick at polling places. County officials and Texas Democrats cast the move as an effort to disrupt the election and an ongoing voting case.

It comes as the virus has deepened the partisan divideover mail-in voting, with President Donald Trump claiming it is ripe for fraud and Democrats embracing the practice as the safest way to vote during the pandemic.

The attorney general’s request contends officials in counties that include Dallas, Houston, Austin, El Paso and the border community of Brownsville have broadened eligibility to vote by mail beyond what the Legislature intended.

“Each misapplication of Texas election law damages the integrity of our elections and increases the risk of voter fraud,” Paxton said in a statement.

In April, a lower state court lifted restrictions on mail-in voting after Democrats sued to at least temporarily expand access. Voting by mail in Texas is generally limited to those 65 or older or those with a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents them from casting a ballot in person. The state is appealing that decision.

Douglas Ray, an attorney who handles election law for Harris County, said the county’s approach complies fully with the lower court’s ruling and that the counties will vigorously oppose Paxton’s effort to “short circuit” the pending appeal.

“He’s attempting to circumvent the process,” Ray said.

A lawyer for the Texas Democratic Party on Wednesday said “thousands” of people under 65 have already requested mail-in ballots, and accused Paxton of trying to “upset the election process.”

“Whether the state courts or the federal courts resolve the matter, a citizen’s right to vote will be protected,” said attorney Chad Dunn.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss