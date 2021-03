WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tapped Maj. Gen. William Walker, commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, to be the House's first African American sergeant-at-arms.

Walker will lead House security measures as Congress is still dealing with the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and figuring out how to keep lawmakers safe moving forward. Walker was closely involved with the security that day as he sent troops to back up overwhelmed Capitol Police.