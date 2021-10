ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Yards Collective will celebrate its 10th year in business this month by hosting an Spectral Carnival and Mask-erade.

The evening of "spellbinding enchantment," inspired by an old world carnival and Tim Burton films, will take place Saturday, October 23 from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the DUTCH Creatives' Collaborative, a recently renovated church on East Main Street near the Rochester Public Market, which is where The Yards is located.