State Department told to revisit sexual listing on passports

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

State Department told to revisit sexual listing on passports

Politics

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Dana Zzyym

FILE – This July 20, 2016, file photo, shows Dana Zzyym, of Fort Collins, Colo., outside the federal courthouse in Denver. Under a ruling from a federal appeals court, the U.S. State Department is once again being ordered to consider whether to grant an intersex person a passport that does not specify a gender. On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, a panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver concluded the State Department had authority to deny such an application but had exercised it in an arbitrary manner with some of its stated reasons not supported by evidence. The judges said the department should reconsider the application by Dana Zzyym. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (AP) — Under a ruling from a federal appeals court, the U.S. State Department is once again being ordered to consider whether to grant an intersex person a passport if they do not specify a gender.

On Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver concluded the State Department had authority to deny an application with no gender specified but had exercised it in an arbitrary and capricious manner with some of its stated reasons not supported by evidence.

The judges said the State Department should reconsider the application by Dana Zzyym because it’s not clear if it would have reached the same conclusion without relying on those reasons, including its assertion that there is no medical consensus on who is intersex.

In a statement released by Lambda Legal, which is representing Zzyym, Zzyym said the most recent ruling was disappointing but the bid to get a passport would continue.

“I’m not deterred. I knew this would be a long battle and I’m ready to continue the fight,” Zzyym said.

The State Department declined to comment on the ruling.

Zzyym was born with ambiguous physical sexual characteristics and identifies as nonbinary in gender. Zzyym was first denied a passport in 2015 after requesting “X″ as a gender marker.

In 2016, U.S. District Judge Brooke Jackson ordered the department to reconsider Zzyym’s application. He then threw out the department’s second rejection from 2017, when all U.S. states listed only two genders on their identity documents.

The State Department has argued that allowing an “X” as a gender marker would complicate the process of verifying an applicant’s identity and determining eligibility based on federal, state and local databases.

However, attorneys general from California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Washington state filed a brief in support of Zzyym’s case in 2019, saying adding nonbinary gender designations on their driver’s licenses and other documents has not caused any problems.

They said the State Department’s refusal to recognize nonbinary gender would make it harder to verify someone’s identity in government databases, not easier.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss