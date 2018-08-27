Sen. Ranzenhofer no longer seeking to replace Chris Collins

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael Ranzenhofer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer is no longer considering a run for Congress in New York's 27th district.

He released a statement on Monday morning, saying he was taking himself out of consideration as a candidate to take over in the spot where Chris Collins had been running for re-election.

Collins announced that he would no longer be running for re-election after he was arrested on insider trading charges.

Here is Ranzenhofer's statement: