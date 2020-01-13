Sen. Cory Booker suspends presidential campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race Monday, ending a campaign whose message of unity and love failed to resonate in a political era marked by chaos and anxiety.

His departure now leaves a field that was once the most diverse in history with just one remaining African American candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Since launching his campaign last February, Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, struggled to raise the type of money required to support a White House bid.

He was at the back of the pack in most surveys and failed to meet the polling requirements needed to participate in Tuesday’s debate.

Booker also missed last month’s debate and exits the race polling in low single digits in the early primary states and nationwide.

Booker had warned that the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump would deal a “big, big blow” to his campaign by pulling him away from Iowa in the final weeks before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.

In a video posted online, Booker pledged to get back on the trail and “campaign as hard as I can for whoever is the eventual nominee.”

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president.



To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” Booker said in an email to supporters Monday.

Booker’s departure from the field comes just a few weeks before the Iowa caucus is scheduled to take place on February 3.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.