Schumer calls FDA chief to ban e-cigarette flavors

Senator Chuck Schumer has joined the call to ban e-cigarette flavors. The Senate Minority Leader addressed the issue on Sunday.

He’s urging outgoing-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to take action before he leaves his position in April.

Schumer said Gottlieb’s administration has made good strides. He wants the commissioner to seal the deal before new leadership takes over.

“They haven’t taken those ideas across the finish line and formally implemented them. This inaction comes amongst new CDC data that shows that the craze among kids for these, these e-cigs, is greatly on the rise. It’s exploding,” said New York’s Senior Senator.

Schumer’s call to ban the flavors on a federal level follows New York State legislation introduced in February in the Senate. That legislation aims to ban the sale and distribution of flavored e-liquids in the Empire State.