Sanders say suspects shoulder should complete blame for recent attack, mail bombs

There is no one to blame, but the suspects: Those were the words of Press Secretary Sarah Sanders during Monday’s press briefing. Sanders stated that President Trump shouldn’t shoulder the blame for the actions of the individuals responsible for the attack on the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue and the multiple packaged bombs that were sent out.

This differs from President Donald Trump’s previous statements, which put blame on the media for the present anger in society.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Trump wrote, “There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!”

During the press briefing, when asked what Trump means when he calls the media the enemy of the people, Sanders explained that this does not reference all media. Instead, Sanders stated that Trump is specifically referring to the growing number of fake news perpetuated by certain individuals in the media. Sanders would not elaborate on the specific individuals the president is accusing.

Conversely, some members of the media have questioned whether the president should share some of the blame for these attacks. During the press briefing, one reporter referenced that the president himself has attacked some of the individuals who received the pipe bombs and that suspect Cesar Altieri Sayoc’s van was covered in Trump stickers.

The reporter also added that the shooter in Pittsburgh may have been provoked by the caravan that the president has spent a large amount of time addressing in speeches and tweets.

Sanders denounced the media for blaming the president for the attacks.

“The very first thing that the president did was condemn the attacks both in Pittsburgh and in the pipe bombs. The very first thing the media did was blame the president and make him responsible for these ridiculous acts,” Sanders said. “That is outrageous that that would be the very first reaction of so many people across this country. The only person responsible for carrying it out either of these heinous acts were the individuals who carried them out.”