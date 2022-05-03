(The Hill) – Republicans spoke out Monday night in response to the leak of a Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Politico published what it said was a draft majority decision, authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, that would end federal abortion rights, returning to the state level the legality of the procedure.

While Democrats denounced the substance of the draft ruling, GOP leaders condemned the leak itself, with some saying it was evidence of hostility toward conservative views.

“The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate,” wrote Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (R). “The Justices mustn’t give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong.”

It was unclear who provided the document to Politico, which pointed out that an official ruling isn’t expected for weeks.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) concurred with Hawley that “​​This breach shows that radical Democrats are working even harder to intimidate & undermine the Court.”

“It was always their plan. The justices cannot be swayed by this attack,” Scott added.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said, “The next time you hear the far left preaching about how they are fighting to preserve our Republic’s institutions & norms remember how they leaked a Supreme Court opinion in an attempt to intimidate the justices on abortion.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) pointed out, however, that there is “No way to verify if it is accurate and, if it is, who leaked it or why.”

Lawmakers including Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) urged a probe into the source of the leak.

“The Supreme Court & the DOJ must get to the bottom of this leak immediately using every investigative tool necessary,” Cotton wrote.

“The Court should not abide this coordinated assault by the Left. Issue the decision now,” urged Hawley.