Report: Rep. Collins turned down plea deal before indictment on insider trading

BUFFALO, NY (WROC) - Federal prosecutors offered Congressman Chris Collins a plea deal before he was indicted on charges of insider trading earlier this month, the Buffalo News reports, a deal that Collins turned down.

Attorneys tell the paper that the plea offer is typical practice.

Collins, who has since ended his re-election campaign, served as a board member for an Australian biotech company Innate Immunotherapeutics. When the company's main drug failed FDA trials, prosecutors say Collins tipped off his son of the bad results before the information was released to the public, violating insider trading laws.

In turn, investigators say his son sold off more than a million shares and then tipped off his girlfriend and her father, who both also owned stock in Innate.

Once the trial results were made public, Innate's stock price dropped more than 90 percent. As a result, Cameron Collins and people associated with him saved more than $700,000.

While Collins has suspended his re-election campaign, he has not resigned from office. Local Republican leaders are working to find a way to replace him on the ballot ahead of November's election.

Nate McMurray is running on the Democratic line for Collins' 27th Congressional seat, which covers areas west and south of Rochester.