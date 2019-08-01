Rep. Tonko pushes for anti-doping legislation for horse racing industry

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Congressman Paul Tonko will be at the Saratoga Race Course Thursday morning to discuss the Horseracing Integrity Act.

The 20th congressional representative’s bipartisan legislation would establish uniform drug testing standards and ban race-day medications throughout the United States.

According to Congressman Tonko’s office, the bill now has 137 cosponsors in the House of Representatives, including 30 Republicans. There are currently 38 different racing authorities across the U.S. creating a patchwork system of rules and standards for medication and testing.

The event will feature local and national horse racing advocates who will be speaking in front of Saratoga’s iconic clubhouse entrance at 10:15 a.m.