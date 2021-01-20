Rep. Joe Morelle optimistic about Biden presidency: ‘A new day has dawned in America’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After attending the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday, Congressman Joe Morelle said he believes Joe Biden is the right person at the right time for America and he’s looking forward to working with him and both sides of the aisle to restore unity in the country.

Morelle said being at the inauguration ceremony was particularly emotional given the attacks at the capitol exactly two weeks ago today. He said in those two short weeks we’ve gone from what he believes is one of the lowest points in American history to the highest point of a peaceful transition of power. He said he believes those who attacked the capitol are a small part of the American public and he believes most people are ready to heal the divisions in our country.

Morelle also said he hopes the inauguration of Kamala Harris as the first female and first person of color to serve as vice president will inspire children at home that they can do anything. He also said the president participated in a tradition of receiving gifts from congress and the kind words said on both sides gives him hope for the future.

“I think the people involved in the government here on both sides of the aisle want to show the American public we can address their problems we can get us out of the multiple crises we face so I really hope people use this as a moment to begin to heal the country and begin to heal the divisions that have separated us over the past four years,” Morelle said.

He said his biggest priority now is to address the pandemic with an appropriate federal response. This includes more testing, more support for healthcare systems, and giving more federal aid to the vaccination effort.