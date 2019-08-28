QU Poll: More voters would vote for top Democrat candidate over Trump

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A new Quinnipiac University poll shows that if the 2020 presidential electionwas held today, more voters would vote for the top Democrat nominee over President Donald Trump.

According to the poll, 54 percent of registered voters say that they would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, while only 38 percent would vote for Trump.

Below are how the top Democrats matched against Trump from the poll:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders topping Trump 53 – 39 percent;

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ahead of Trump 52 – 40 percent;

California Sen. Kamala Harris beating Trump 51 – 40 percent;

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading with 49 percent to Trump’s 40 percent

Officials say that Trump’s low numbers may be due to lack of support among white women, who were key for him in the 2016 election. The poll found that more white women are now going for the Democratic candidate.

“In hypothetical matchups between President Trump and the top five Democratic presidential candidates, one key number is 40. It’s the ceiling of support for Trump, no matter the candidate. It hovers close to his job approval rating, which has stayed in a tight range since being elected,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow in a release.

The poll also found that voters 56-38 percent disapprove how Trump is handling being president.

As for the economy, for the first time since Trump was elected, more voters (37 percent) are saying the national economy is getting worse. Only 31 percent say it’s getting better and 30 percent says it’s staying the same.

“As trade tensions with China dominate the headlines, confidence in the economy is slipping. The number of people who think the economy is getting worse rose by double digits since June. And roughly 4 in 10 voters blame the President’s policies, saying they are hurting the economy, the highest level since Trump took office,” said Snow in the release.

For the full poll results, click here.