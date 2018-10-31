Polls show Democrat Nate McMurray ahead of federally indicted incumbent, Republican Chris Collins Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nate McMurray and Rep. Chris Collins [ + - ] Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Several polls are showing what some in Livingston County are feeling.



"I think especially in this town, Chris Collins has shown repeatedly to not be present despite people asking him to be more around for his constituents," said Serena Kniffin, who's supporting democratic candidate, Nate McMurray.

For one reason or another, Collins isn't held in the highest regard with some voters in Geneseo, even among his own party.

"Well, I'm going to hold my nose and vote for him because the race is so close and every vote counts," said Corrin Strong, who identifies himself as a staunch republican.

For Strong, it's not even an issue of the federal charges of insider trading against Collins that have inspired his distaste for him.



"He's entitled to the presumption of innocence, I've just never liked him, but I tend to vote for the party, not the man," said Strong.

