Between the remnants of Fred and now Henri, it's been a busy last week across the state of New York.

With the center of the leftovers of Henri now scooting closer back to the open waters of the Atlantic, WNY finds itself on the far western flank of it's circulation. To a large extent, this has affected our local weather very little. It's incredibly muggy with dew points in the lower 70s, but bands of heavy rain have only worked into the Finger Lakes are are expected to diminish with time as we get deeper into the night. That mugginess will keep our air feeling sticky through the night as temperatures fall into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.