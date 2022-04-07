ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday the senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Judge Brown Jackson is the first ever black women to hold a supreme court seat making history, along with inspiring a generation.

That inspiration will trickle all the way to Rochester. News 8 spoke to Rochester City Court Judge Nicole Morris on what this historic moment meant to her as a black woman working in the judicial system.

“If she’s confirmed, she will be the first black woman to ever be appointed to the United States Supreme Court. That is powerful in it of itself,” Judge Morris said.

Judge Nicole Morris was sworn in as a Rochester City Court Judge back in 2020, making history of her own as the youngest judge to ever be elected in New York State. Breaking glass ceiling is something she has in common with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson who was confirmed into the Supreme Court Thursday.

“She’s opening the door for all of the black women that’s coming after her and not only black woman, but black and brown women,” Judge Morris said.

Judge Morris said she sees a lot of similarities between herself and the supreme court nominee. Besides the obvious she said, they are both former public defenders which doesn’t happen often. She said it’s important for such roles to be appointed because they can bring a necessary perspective to the bench and the people they serve.

During Judge Brown Jackson’s four day hearing, democrats took aim at republicans’ questions and used their time to praise Jackson. This act is something Judge Morris said brought her to tears.

“The part when Senator Corey Booker spoke, and I just thought that was so powerful. And I’m pretty sure for her that had to be a breath of fresh air for her,” Judge Morris said. “I think it’s good to know that people are supporting you. But it’s very important to know that the black men in the room or the black men that’s in your, in your space is supporting you as well.”

At the end of the day, Judge Morris said this historic confirmation to the supreme court will send a strong message to the entire country.

“There’s no limits to what black and brown women or men can do in in this world. No matter how many doors they try to close on us, no matter how many times they tell us no, or that we can’t do something, if we persevere, we’re going to open those doors. We continue to shatter glass ceilings, we continue to break barriers, and we will earn our spot, one way or another sooner rather than later,” Judge Morris said.

Judge Morris said this nomination is especially important because it’s crucial to see all walks of life represented in every career path so our systems can be representative of the people they serve.

Today’s Senate vote comes after Judge Jackson faced nearly 23 hours of questioning and nearly a hundred face-to-face meetings with lawmakers over the past few weeks. The confirmation also fulfills one of President Biden’s key campaign promises to put a Black Woman on the Supreme Court.