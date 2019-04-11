Objections filed against Leticia Astacio’s petition to run for Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Former judge Leticia Astacio’s bid for Rochester City Council is in jeopardy after objections have been filed against her petition for the seat.

Astacio filed her petition to run for city council last week as her trial on a gun charge began in Syracuse. If convicted, Astacio may not have been able to complete her run for office. But, last Friday, a jury cleared the former city court judge of any wrongdoing.

This week, objections were filed over the signatures on her petition. According to paperwork, the objection claims she failed to meet the required number of signatures, 375, to be on the Democratic primary ballot. The filing claims some signatures were invalid because they were from people outside of the district, had incomplete addresses, or were not registered Democrats.

Astacio tells us she collected around 700 signatures. In the objection, 326 have been called into question. That means, if she collected 700 on the dot, the objections would put her below the threshold, if upheld.

Objections were also filed against the petition for Felicia Astacio, Leticia’s sister, who is also running for another seat on city council.

The Board of Elections will rule on the validity of the objections against both petitions.

Speaking with News 8 on Thursday, Leticia Astacio said, “At the end of the day, I would like to win in a vote or to lose in a vote.” She adds, “I feel fairly confident about what I submitted. But, if I was wrong, then I guess it’s not meant to be.”

Astacio served as a city court judge between 2015 and 2018 when she was removed from office by a state commission. The commission made the decision to remove her in the aftermath of her drunk driving conviction.