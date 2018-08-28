NY legislature plans public hearing on legalizing marijuana

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

State leaders say they will hold four public hearings on legalizing marijuana in New York State.

Right now, the state is considering a law that would do just that. It follows a study by the state health department that found the benefits of legal marijuana outweighed the negatives.

After the results of the study were released earlier this year, Governor Cuomo ordered a group of experts and lawmakers to draft a legalization bill.

The dates and locations for the meetings haven't yet been determined. The bill likely won't be considered until the legislative session next year.

Medical marijuana is already legal in the state.