Naval destroyer USS Kidd reports rise in virus cases to 33

Posted: / Updated:

This May 18, 2011 photo made available by the U.S. Navy shows the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd in the Pacific Ocean. On Saturday, April 26, 2020, the Navy said the number of sailors aboard the ship confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 to 33. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Carla Ocampo/U.S. Navy via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy reports that the number of sailors aboard the USS Kidd confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 on Friday to 33.

The destroyer with its crew of 350 are off the Pacific coast of South America. Its current mission is related to U.S. counter-drug activities. In a statement issued Saturday, the Navy said an embarked medical team continues testing of the Kidd’s crew. Two sailors have been medically evacuated to the United States. Meanwhile, officials say those aboard the Kidd are wearing N95 masks and other personal protective equipment.

The Navy says the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island is en route to rendezvous with Kidd in case medical support is required at sea. Officials say the Makin Island has a fleet surgical team, intensive care capacity and ventilators as well as additional testing capability.

The Kidd is the second Navy ship at sea to report an outbreak of the coronavirus. Officials say the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has reported more than 850 cases of infection among its nearly 5,000 crew members. Most of its crew has been moved ashore to quarantine on Guam.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

