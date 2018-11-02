Politics

Morelle and Maxwell face off in debate in 25th Congressional race

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 03:12 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 09:14 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - News 8 hosted a live debate in the race for the 25th Congressional District on Thursday.

Democrat Joe Morelle and Republican Dr. Jim Maxwell are in the race for the seat that was once held by the late Louise Slaughter.

Watch Part 2 of the debate below.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected