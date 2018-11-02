Morelle and Maxwell face off in debate in 25th Congressional race
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - News 8 hosted a live debate in the race for the 25th Congressional District on Thursday.
Democrat Joe Morelle and Republican Dr. Jim Maxwell are in the race for the seat that was once held by the late Louise Slaughter.
Watch Part 2 of the debate below.
More Stories
-
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Opening a new polling site in the historic Wild…
-
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - President Donald Trump implored voters on…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's stance on…