Rep. Morelle: Allies Act will help Afghan allies and families who helped U.S. military

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) says he supports The Allies Act, a bill he co-sponsors that aims to help support Afghan allies and their families who risked their lives as translators and navigators to aid U.S. military personnel.

The congressman says this bill would expedite the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) process and help more families safely travel to the U.S

“For decades, the courage and sacrifice of our Afghan translators and navigators have protected our troops, proving to be an invaluable asset to our Armed Forces and helping to save American lives,” said Congressman Morelle. “We have a duty to ensure these men and women and their families are safe from retaliation and receive the visas they were promised. I’m proud to co-sponsor and vote in favor of this important legislation to ensure the United States continues to be true to our word, protect our allies, and lead from the front.”

Rep. Morelle says the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan has placed thousands of our allies at risk for retribution. He says the Allies Act would aide Afghan partners and their families by expediting the SIV process and approving 8,000 additional visas to ensure there are enough visas to accommodate all eligible applicants and allow them to come to America as soon as possible. He says the legislation will also strengthen protections for surviving spouses and children of deceased applicants and streamline processing without compromising national security standards.

The ALLIES Act has passed the House of Representatives and will now move to the Senate for consideration.