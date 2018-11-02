Monroe sees voter registration record, with a handful swapping parties

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - This election is a bit unusual according to Tom Ferrarese, Commissioner of the Monroe County Board of Elections. This year has seen the highest ever voter registration for the county; usually this would be expected for a presidential election, not so much for a gubernatorial race or the more state-centric campaigns for office. The county is looking at 463,000 registered voters, up from 460,000 in 2016. Ferrarese said "it's really interesting to see those numbers."

The county has also seen a noticeable number of people switching political parties. Some confusion has surrounded this, with some thinking if they swapped affiliations, they cannot vote until 2019. Ferrarese said this is not true. "If you're registered to vote, go vote. Don't worry about party at this point. General elections are not about parties. It has nothing to do with switching your party or what party you are, when you walk into that voting booth, you're just a voter."

For all those new registered voters who might have difficulty getting to the polls, the Council for People with Disabilities is offering "Democracy Rides", and the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists is offering transport, among others. Additionally, Uber and Lyft are giving special promotion codes you can check out. It is important to note, the Monroe County Board of Elections is not offering free rides, but you can contact them for more details on the various organizations doing so. You can also visit www.cityofrochester.gov and search for "free rides election day".