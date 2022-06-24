ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Supreme Court’s decision on NYSRPA v. Bruen on Thursday is causing confusion across New York, according to Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo and District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

Romeo and Doorley said they wanted to clarify some critical information after receiving questions about what the decision means for Monroe County residents with pistol permits, carry permits, and those who have restrictions on their license to carry.

“New York is still not an open carry state. Concealed carry was not invalidated,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “What the Supreme Court did was change or modify the restriction, so no applicant no longer has to show proper cause in order to have an carry a concealed pistol or revolver.”

Concealed carry is a permit that allows carrying a pistol outside the home, but the process for getting a permit remains the same.

The Supreme Court struck down the law in place since 1913. In it, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense. The justices said that law conflicts with the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.

County Clerk Jamie Romeo said she is asking for patience because this decision will impact some pistol permits.

“We’ve had a lot of questions from individuals that are currently in the application process. Since 2020, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in applications and we’re still working with our partners in law enforcement and the courts on those processes. Our answer to them, nothing has changed,” says Romeo.

However, Romeo, –like Doorely, — said the main point that she wants to emphasize is that the rules of concealed carry remain unchanged.

“If someone has an existing, unrestricted, or concealed carry permit issued by Monroe County, nothing has changed. You still have to follow the same rules that you previously did,” Romeo said.