Monroe County’s lawsuit over Green Light Bill moving forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature passed legislation Tuesday allowing Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo to file a lawsuit against the state over the new “Green Light Bill.”

The bill would allow certain undocumented immigrants to get a New York State driver’s license. The vote passed with a 17 to 10 vote.

County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo says she’s suing because the state law runs counter to federal law. However, the local democratic legislators say it’s not in the county’s interest to sue.

Dinolfo said, “furthermore those that have come to the United States legally follow all of the rules to become American citizens to allow those that have broken the law to be in the United States I think is something we should not support as citizens of the United States.”

District 22 Representative, Vince Felder, is not happy with the lawsuit and said, ” I would hope that this lawsuit is unsuccessful and I think that it will be and I’m disappointed that we are going down this road because I think it’s a waste of time and resources.”

With the official authorization in place, Dinolfo has directed the Monroe County Law Department to file the legal complaint as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, the Erie County Clerk filed a similar lawsuit.