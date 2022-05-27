ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County judge is among a group of judges who were appointed by Governor Kathy Hochul to the New York State Court of Claims.

Stephen Thomas Miller is currently a Rochester City Court judge and has held the position since 2006. Prior to this position, he was a Monroe County Assistant District Attorney from 1998 until 2005. Miller is the honored recipient of the Rochester Black Bar Association’s Bridge Builder Award.

Officials said that the class of appointments is comprised of highly qualified individuals from a variety of personal and professional backgrounds, including three first-generation Americans, in order to bring a diverse and expert perspective to the Court.

“I am confident that each of these exceptional appointments will serve our state with honor and distinction,” said Gov. Hochul. “The diversity of perspective and long tenure of expertise each appointee will bring with them to the bench should leave no doubt in the mind of every New Yorker that they have an expert, fair, and impartial voice in our state’s judiciary.”

A full list of all the appointments can be found on the governor’s website.