ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Republicans will be getting a new leader after David Dunning has stepped down as chairman.

Dunning announced Tuesday he was giving up his GOP leadership role to focus on his responsibilities as supervisor of the Town of Chili. Dunning was elected chair in 2022.

Former County Parks Commissioner Larry Staub has been named acting chair, with his nomination to officially succeed Dunning pending a vote by committee members in September. Staub spent 33 years in county government.

Republicans and candidate Mark Assini are looking to unseat incumbent County Executive Adam Bello this fall. There are also several county legislature races, State Supreme Court and Family Court Judgeships up for vote. Republican District Attorney Sandra Doorley is running unopposed.

Stephen DeVay is the Monroe County Democratic Committee Chairman.