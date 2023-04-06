ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Republican candidate for Monroe County Executive Mark Assini announced his support of proposed legislation to repeal the ‘Less Is More’ Act.

Local and state republican leaders joined Assini today at a press conference in Monroe County.

Assini says the law, which prevents people from being incarcerated for non-criminal technical violations, has led to increased violence in the community.

He says current leaders have not specifically addressed the need to modify the Less is More Act.

“Two weeks ago, our leaders like our County Executive and Congressman had a press conference to talk about crime and social media. And what did they do? They blamed TikTok,” Assini said. “They completely ignored the Raise the age laws, which according to the District Attorney’s Office is wreaking havoc and is part of the root cause of crime relative to car thefts and smash and grabs. They said absolutely nothing about that, and they said absolutely nothing about Less Is More.”

A spokesperson for Monroe County Executive Adam Bello responded to Assini’s allegations, saying in a statement, Bello never supported Less is More and has also been calling on Albany to fix the State’s bail reform laws.