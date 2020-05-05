Mfume rejoins House, in vacant seat of late Elijah Cummings

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Mfume rejoins House, in vacant seat of late Elijah Cummings

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

Democrat Kweisi Mfume, right, speaks as his wife, Tiffany Mfume, looks on during an election night news conference at his campaign headquarters after he won the 7th Congressional District special election, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Baltimore. Mfume defeated Republican Kimberly Klacik to finish the term of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, retaking a Maryland congressional seat Mfume held for five terms before leaving to lead the NAACP. All voters in the 7th Congressional District were strongly urged to vote by mail in an unprecedented election dramatically reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland Democrat Kweisi Mfume rejoined the House on Tuesday to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, taking his oath of office with a protective mask in his left hand, the latest symbol of how Congress and the country are adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mfume will represent a majority-black Baltimore-area district that has been hit hard by the virus and its near shutdown of the economy and that President Donald Trump insulted last year as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Mfume, 71, raised his right hand and took the oath from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a week after he was easily elected to complete Cummings’ two-year term. Cummings, who was 68, died last October during his 12th term in office.

In brief remarks on the House floor, Mfume said that bigotry and criticizing immigrants “ultimately deplete us as a nation.” He said the country is going through “its greatest economic collapse,” citing people who “haven’t had a paycheck in weeks.”

Mfume served in the House from 1987 until 1996, when he left to become chair of the NAACP. He led the civil rights organization until 2004.

Cummings was chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which was investigating Trump in several areas when the president aimed a Twitter broadside at the district. Trump called it a place where “no human being would want to live.”

Mfume is expected to be reelected this fall for a full two-year term that would begin in January. The district is overwhelmingly Democratic.

Mfume’s swearing in leaves the House with 233 Democrats, 196 Republicans and one independent. There are five vacancies.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss