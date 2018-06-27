Maxwell pushes away from Trump, pitches centrist campaign after Morelle's primary win Video

Dr. Jim Maxwell, the Republican running for the Congressional seat left vacant following the death of Louise Slaughter, pushed a centrist campaign, speaking with the media Wednesday following the Democratic primary win of Joe Morelle.

Maxwell says his primary goals are to fix the country's "broken" health care system, take on public corruption, battling the rising national debt and fighting high taxes.

"Excessive taxation is crushing residents of the 25th district," said Maxwell. "New York is the highest taxed state in the nation. Families are fleeing New York State for better economic opportunities elsewhere."

"Our district needs a representative in Congress that will advocate for common sense on taxes, regulation, and federal spending," he added.

But, aside from more traditional GOP talking points, the Republican wasn't shy to share his admiration for the late Louise Slaughter or the Me Too movement.

"Louise is deeply missed in this community," Maxwell told reporters. "Though we sometimes disagreed, we shared the same dedication to Monroe County. And the same dedication for science and research."

Maxwell continued, "We also share the same passion for women's rights. I'm a staunch supporter of the Me Too movement and I will advocate for women while I'm in Congress."

Later, Maxwell put a target on President Trump, saying he wouldn't necessarily tow the party line if it wasn't in the best interests of Rochester.

"All I want to do is what's right for Monroe County," Maxwell declared. "I will stand up to anyone who hurts Monroe County. No matter if it's Nancy Pelosi or even the President of the United States."

"There are good things and there are bad things... nobody's perfect," said Maxwell, elaborating on his support of Trump. "Donald Trump has done some very good things, the chief of which is he listened to a group of people who believed themselves to be disenfranchised... I think focusing on business is a good thing. I think lowering the tax rate is a good thing."

"But," Maxwell continues, "When I get to Washington, and I meet him, the first thing I'm going to do is ask him for his cell phone. And I'm not going to give it back. The precipitous tweets, the confusion, the back-and-forth... his attitude towards women... I think he's got to be called to task for that."

The doctor also promised to fight against the "swamp," bragging his campaign is corruption-free. However, as reported, a former Maxwell campaign staffer was convicted of double-dipping in April. When pressed on this, Maxwell said once he learned of the conviction, he cut ties with her.

"She's a life-long friend, she's a very good woman, she got bad advice," he said. "But, be that as it may, perception is everything and I said, 'You have to step away.'"

Maxwell will take on state Assembly Majority Joe Morelle, who defeated his three challengers Tuesday night to get the Democratic nomination. Speaking Tuesday, Morelle stressed the importance of this year's mid-term election..

"Tonight is the first step in a long battle to reclaim the soul of our country," Morelle said after his primary win. "This year's mid-term election, I've told groups over and over again, is in my opinion the most important election in our country's history."

"We have much work to do; we have issues that we have to confront in Washington and across this country," he said.

Morelle also touted his experience. "I think voters tonight said in a resounding way, they think the experience I have and the record of delivery and results for this community is necessary to get things done. The stakes are far too high to not have that."