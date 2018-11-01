Lobbyist Robert Scott Gaddy charged with bribing lawmaker Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A prominent lobbyist is facing federal charges, accusing of bribing a state lawmaker.

Robert Scott Gaddy, 48, was arrested Thursday on charges of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, and honest services wire fraud.

We're told the arrest is linked to the case against Assemblyman Joe Errigo.

Errigo faces up to twenty years behind bars in the bribery case. Federal prosecutors say Errigo, who lost a primary challenge earlier this year, is accused of accepting a bribe to submit legislation that would stop a Rochester-area business development.

Now, prosecutors say Gaddy is the lobbyist involved in the crime.

Investigators say Gaddy arranged a meeting between a client, who was working to block a development in Rochester, and Errigo. The client paid Gaddy and Errigo a total of $10,500 to introduce the law.

Errigo was arrested last month in the case.

If convicted, Gaddy faces up to 20 years in prison.