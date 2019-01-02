Lawmakers sworn in for new term Video

NEW YORK (WTEN) - In the halls of the immigration center on Ellis Island, Governor Andrew Cuomo was sworn in Tuesday night for his third term. Right before that, the attorney general, the comptroller and lieutenant governor were also sworn in.

At that moment, Letitia James (D) became the first African American woman to become Attorney General of the State.

"I want to make a special mention of Barbara Underwood who took the mantle," Attorney General James said.

Underwood was appointed by the legislature to step in as Attorney General when Eric Schneiderman resigned following allegations that he assaulted some of his ex-girlfriends. James praised the work Underwood has accomplished in the short time she was in office. She then outlined a few priorities going into the new year including fighting for equal rights, reproductive health and stopping corruption.

"You see leaders worth their salt are here to protect the vulnerable and seek justice on their behalf. And that is a promise I make to each and every one of you, from Buffalo to the Bronx, from Rochester to Riverhead I am here to promote meaningful change to keep our families safe and moving forward, and to advance justice at every turn."

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was also sworn in for her second term. She also outlined priorities that focused on advancing women's rights.

"We have an obligation that is crystal clear it is so simple, the governor and I pledge to better the lives of others. We come here renewed, re-energized and recommitted," Hochul said.

Comptroller Tom DiNapoli was also sworn in before Governor Andrew Cuomo last night kicking off his fourth term as Comptroller. DiNapoli was appointed Comptroller in 2007 after his predecessor resigned following a felony conviction.

"I take as a very solemn responsibility and obligation to protect the pensions of the retirement security of the 1.1 million New Yorkers who are a part of our pension system," DiNapoli said.

Many state senators will be sworn in on the first day of session on January 9th.