ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This decision by the Supreme Court has certain lawmakers from the Greater Rochester Area split on how the State of New York should respond, over concerns about women’s health or allow anti-abortion activists to have more of a say.

Because this decision handed responsibility for providing abortion back to the states, activists in favor of the ruling still see an uphill battle ahead. Since New York law sides heavily with abortion access. In the meantime, certain lawmakers hope for a special session to be called to guarantee a woman’s right to abortion is protected.

For Senator Samra Brouk of Rochester, and future generations of women are her biggest concern not getting the same healthcare freedom others over the last 50 years had to wait until they were ready to give birth.

“Think about it that someone is forced to have birth and it’s not just their life that’s changed,” Sen. Brouk said. “It’s their partners life, it’s their families life, it’s their ability to go on and get an education, it’s their ability to work. This is not just about those of us who have a uterus.”

Various anti-abortion activists expressed this ruling gives them hope and motivation to push for the state of New York to recognize a fetus in the womb is still life and deserves protection.

“They don’t see that there’s another body involved and we believe the child in the womb is a human person,” Rick Peoletti with 40 Days for Life said. “And it has just as many rights as a born person.”

While lawmakers anticipated this ruling to come, some are using the decision to push for a special session to be called. Others like Assemblyman Manktelow want Albany to remember those in districts who favor the Supreme Court ruling and give them a seat at the table.

“We will defiantly be fighting for pro-life because right now it’s definitely tilting in pro-choice,” Assemblyman Brian Manktelow of Wayne County said. “But the people who want pro-life and agree with pro-life I will take their message back there to the governor.”

“We look at our daughters and think about the fact that she might grow up in a worse situation than I did,” Sen. Brouk countered. “She may have fewer rights than I did, it’s hard to swallow and hard to think about.”

Abortion is still legal in the state of New York up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy. Also, any woman from out of state who comes to seek an abortion is now protected from most legal action people in her home state try to pursue due to new laws passed in the session that just ended.