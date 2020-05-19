Kansas GOP congressman using malaria drug to ward off virus

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Kansas GOP congressman using malaria drug to ward off virus

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Marshall, who is also a doctor, says he is taking hydroxychloroquine that President Donald Trump has touted as a treatment for the coronavirus, adding he doesn’t have COVID-19 but he’s been taking the malaria drug to hold off the virus. (House Television via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican congressman from Kansas who is also a doctor says he has been taking a malaria drug being touted by President Donald Trump as a way to protect against the coronavirus, despite warnings that it could have potentially fatal side effects.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said he doesn’t have COVID-19 but is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative drug. His parents, siblings and wife also are taking the drug, a spokesman for Marshall told The Kansas City Star on Tuesday.

“I would encourage any person over the age of 65 or with an underlying medical condition to talk to their own physician about taking hydroxychloroquine and I’m relieved President Trump is taking it,” Marshall told The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the congressman’s use of the drug.

Trump said Monday that he has been taking the drug and a zinc supplement for more than a week. His decision comes despite guidance from health officials in his administration that the drug should be administered only in hospital or research settings.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month warned doctors not to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus outside of hospitals or research settings because of reports of serious side effects, including irregular heart rhythms and death among patients. Preliminary results from a study done on coronavirus patients at U.S. veterans hospitals showed no benefit, casting more doubt on the drug’s efficacy during the pandemic.

Marshall, though, has defended the use of the drug, saying previously that “in many cases, patients have a lot to gain and little to lose if they consider taking it.”

In the U.S. Senate race, Marshall is still struggling to consolidate opponents of his main rival, immigration hardliner and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. In a crowded GOP field, Marshall faces attacks from the right, with a political action committee for the small-government, free-market group Club for Growth planning to spend $2.2 million on anti-Marshall ads starting in mid-June.

Some Republicans also are watching the candidacy of Bob Hamilton, a former Kansas City-area plumbing business owner, who has been able to use personal funds to keep up with Marshall’s fundraising.

GOP candidates in the race have been stressing their loyalty to Trump. Kobach was the first prominent Kansas elected official to endorse Trump in 2016.

___

Check out more of the AP’s coronavirus coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss