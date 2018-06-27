Joe Morelle wins Democratic primary for 25th Congressional District Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Joe Morelle has won the Democratic primary for New York's 25th Congressional seat.

Morelle finished the night with 45 percent of the vote.

Former television journalist Rachel Barnhart, City Councilman Adam McFadden, and Brighton Town Boardmember Robin Wilt along with Morelle were all vying for the seat left vacant after the death of Louise Slaughter.

Slaughter died earlier this year at the age of 88. She served the Rochester area in Congress for more than three decades.

Morelle added, "Tonight is the first step in a long battle to reclaim the soul of our country. This year's mid-term election, I've told groups over and over again, is in my opinion the most important election in our country's history."

"It's hard to imagine how much goes into one of these campaigns," said Morelle. "I've been incredibly heartened, and grateful, and humbled by so many people who came on board this campaign."

Morelle says he plans to reach out to each of his opponents to ask for their support.

He told reporters, "They're all very, very passionate about this community and about this country."

Morelle will face Republican candidate Dr. Jim Maxwell in the race for the 25th Congressional District.

Joe Morelle speaks after primary win

While disappointed, Rachel Barnhart believes Tuesday’s primary proves that voters wanted a choice other than Joe Morelle. She bases that off Morelle winning by a plurality of the vote, not a majority.

Barnhart added that it was difficult for her, Robin Wilt and Adam McFadden to campaign against the Assembly Majority Leader in such a short period of time. She says the results don’t surprise her but that doesn’t mean she’s not disappointed.

“I’m very sure supporters of me, Robin and Adam are disappointed because we wanted to take the Democratic Party in a new direction," she says. "We wanted to take it to a more progressive direction, a direction that didn’t rely so much on big machine candidacy and a lot of money. I think people will be very disappointed but I’m confident people will vote for the Democrat on the ballot in November because of what’s going on in Congress.”

But, again, Barnhart says she will support Joe Morelle in November’s general election.

We reached out to Adam McFadden who said he will support Morelle as well and work alongside him as well.