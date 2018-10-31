It's not too late to get an absentee ballot before Election Day Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The general election is less than a week away, but it's not too late to apply for an absentee ballot.

According to the Monroe County Board of Elections, Tuesday was the last day to postmark an application for an absentee ballot. But you can still apply for a ballot in person at the Board of Elections office.

"The last day to get an application in person is Monday," explains Tom Ferrarese, Commisioner of the Board of Elections. "Now you can pull an application off the web and assign an agent to come in for you, but they have to come in, in person."

The last day to postmark a completed absentee ballot is Monday, November 5 or you can bring the ballot back to the Board of Elections in person on Election Day.