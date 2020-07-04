1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Inmate death at federal jail in Los Angeles ruled a homicide

by: MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The death of an inmate at a federal jail in Los Angeles this past week has been ruled a homicide, resulting from stab wounds and strangulation, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.

The inmate, Steve Bencom, was found unresponsive at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal jail in Los Angeles, about 8:30 a.m. local time on Monday, the Bureau of Prisons said. Prison staff members attempted life-saving measures and called for emergency medical crews, but Becom was pronounced dead at the jail, officials said.

The agency didn’t provide any information about the circumstances surrounding his death when it sent a news advisory about the in-custody death. Officials did say said Bencom’s death was unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic and that the FBI was notified, a standard procedure for some in-custody deaths.

Bencom’s death has since been ruled a homicide by the Los Angeles County coroner, caused by the “combined effects of stab wounds and ligature strangulation,” the records show.

The Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the coroner’s findings.

Bencom was serving a 10-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and controlled substances.

The death is the latest serious security issue for the bureau, which has been plagued by chronic violence, serious misconduct and persistent staffing shortages. The death again raises questions about whether officials at the agency can adequately protect the safety of the more than 160,000 federal inmates across the U.S.

