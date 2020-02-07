House passes Puerto Rico aid in face of Trump veto threat

Live Now
RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade gives update on budget crisis
1  of  221
Closings
ABC Head Start Agape Black Belt Center Albion Central Alfred State College Allendale Columbia Annie's Ark Aquinas Institute ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location Archangel School Avon Central Bermar Park DH Rochester Bishop Kearney Bloomfield Brighton Library Brighton Schools Brockport Central Browncroft Discovery Preschool Byron-Bergen Calvary Chapel Academy Canandaigua Canandaigua Day Hab Canandaigua Montessori CDS Monarch Charles Finney School Chili Public LIbrary Churchville-Chili Churchville-Chili Central School District Clyde-Savannah Cobblestone Arts Ctr. Colgate Divinity School Community Child Care Cornerstone Christian Acdmy. Creative Beginnings Child Care Dalton-Nunda Dansville Central Daystar Kids DDAWNY Family Committee Destiny School Dundee Central E. Palmyra Christian School East Henrietta DH Rochester East Irondequoit East Rochester Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastman Comm. Music School Eugenio Maria De Hostos Chrtr Exploration Elementary Charter School Fairport Central Fairport Public Library Faith Church- Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes Tech. & Career Finger Lakes WIC Fit by Five (Penfield) Fitzsimmons Dance Factory FLCC FLDDSO Cornerstone IEF FLDDSO Wayne Co.DH(Newark) Friendship Children's Ctr. Gananda Central Gates Chili Central Gateway Nursery School of Fairport Generations C. C. (Irond.) Generations C. C.(Stenson St.) Generations C.C.(St. John's) Generations C.C.(St. Mike's) Genesee Comm. Charter Geneseo Central Geneva City Schools GiGi's Playhouse Rochester Greece Assembly of God Greece Central Greece Christian Greece Montessori Gymnastics Training Ctr. Harley School Henrietta Public Library Henrietta Senior Center Hillel School Hillside Halpern Day Treatment Hilltop Industries Hilton Central Hochstein-Rochester Holley Central Holy Cross School Honeoye Central Honeoye Falls-Lima Hope Christian Preschool Hope Hall Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Ibero-American Action League Jewish Community Center Kendall Central Keuka College Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Kreative Kids Zone Childcare Center Lima Christian Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Livonia Central Lollypop Farm LVCO OFA SNP Lyndonville Central Lyons Central School District Marcus Whitman Marion Central Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. MCNS Preschool McQuaid Jesuit Meals-on-Wheels Wayne County Medina Central Mendon Child Care Center Metro Park DH Rochester Midlakes Education Ctr. Monroe BOCES #1 Monroe BOCES #2 Monroe Community Coll. Montessori School-Roch. Mosaic Health Lyons Mount Morris Naples Central Nazareth Elementary School New Life Ministries Newark Education Ctr. Newark Schools Newman Riga Library Norman Howard North Rose-Wolcott Northern Star Occupational Health Northside Christian Academy Northstar Christian Northstar Christian Daycare OASIS Ontario Co. Office for the Aging Ontario County Justice Coalition Orleans Co. Christian OSHER at RIT Palmyra-Macedon Parma Public Library Pearce Church Penfield Penfield Public Library Penfield United Methodist Preschl Penfield Village Nursery School Penn Yan School District Phelps-Clifton Springs Pinnacle Lutheran School Pittsford Central R Community Bikes R.M.S.C. Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Red Jacket Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roberts Wesleyan Coll. Roch. Academy Charter School Roch. ChildFirst Network Roch. Hearing & Speech Ctr. Roch. School for the Deaf Rochester City & Charter Rochester E.O.C. Rochester Koinonia Reunion Rochester Public Library Romulus Central Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Rush Nursery School Rush-Henrietta Central School District Saint Kateri School School of the Holy Childhood Seneca Falls Seneca Falls Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. ShiftDiff LLC Sodus Central Sodus Offices Spencerport Central Spiritus Christi Church St. Agnes Sch. Avon St. Ambrose Academy St. John Bosco St. John Neumann School St. John of Roch. St. John's Lutheran-Farmington St. Lawrence School St. Martin de Porres Parish St. Mary's School(Canandaigua) St. Patrick's Preschool-Victor St. Pius X School St. Rita's School St. Thomas' Episcopal Church St. Vincent de Paul Society Susan B.Anthony House Temple B'rith Kodesh Temple Beth El The Blessing Room Food Pantry Trinity Lamb Preschool Trinity Montessori Twelve Corners Presbyterian Church-Brighton Urban Choice Charter School Veterans Outreach Center Victor Central Victor Farmington Library Villa of Hope School Vincent's Treasure Trove W-FL PTECH at Newark Waterloo Central Wayland-Cohocton Central Wayne Central Wayne Education Ctr. Wayne Tech & Career Ctr. Webster Central Webster Montessori & W/A Wells College West Irondequoit Central School District WFL-BVTOO Wheatland-Chili Williamson Central Y. W. C. P. Charter School Yates Office Aging-Transportation Yates-Meals on Wheels

House passes Puerto Rico aid in face of Trump veto threat

Politics

by: ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Friday, Jan. 10 photo, children play on a hay farm where residents from the Indios neighborhood of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, have set up shelter after earthquakes and amid aftershocks in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. A 6.4 magnitude quake that toppled or damaged hundreds of homes in southwestern Puerto Rico is raising concerns about where displaced families will live, while the island still struggles to rebuild from Hurricane Maria two years ago. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House on Friday passed a $20 billion-plus aid package for Puerto Rico, where a swarm of earthquakes last month set back the island territory’s slow, troubled recovery from the hurricane devastation of 2017.

The legislation, approved by a mostly party-line237-161 vote, would provide more than $5 billion in emergency appropriations, mostly for housing aid, rebuilding infrastructure, and repairing roads and bridges. It also includes $16 billion worth of tax breaks, mostly designed to extend refundable child tax credits for low-income families and to give the island’s residents equal access to an earned income tax credit for low-income earners.

But the White House has promised to veto the legislation, charging the island’s government of mismanagement and weak financial controls. It arrives in the Senate as a dead letter anyway. Puerto Rico’s non-voting congressional delegate, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, a Republican, urged Democrats to look for common ground in hopes of getting agreement on an aid package the White House might accept.

The Trump administration has been slow to release $44 billion in money that’s already been approved for Puerto Rico, stoking the ire of Democrats, who mounted a high-profile campaign to try to force the administration to release aid more quickly. A White House veto threat took note of huge balances of unspent aid.

“Over the last three years, we have allocated more than $40 billion for Puerto Rico disasters, and less than half of that has been spent,” said Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee. “And we have all seen recent press reports about warehouses in Puerto Rico full of water, diapers and food that have not been distributed to residents in need.”

Democrats, however, see a double standard. Trump has trumpeted aid efforts to disaster-slammed states, especially in coastal southern GOP strongholds. But he has feuded with Democratic elected officials in Puerto Rico and has supported aid to the island after the urging of GOP office holders such as Florida GOP Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio,.

“Don’t come here and say that ‘We have been there for Puerto Rico,'” said Rep. Nydia Velasquez, D-N.Y. “This administration has done everything within their power to withhold the money flowing to Puerto Rico.”

The Puerto Rico aide issue is also infused with politics, as the population of Puerto Ricans on the mainland is growing while the island has steadily lost population during a long economic decline made worse by natural disasters. More than 200,000 residents of the U.S. commonwealth have relocated to Florida, New York and elsewhere.

Friday’s debate exposed bipartisan frustration with the federal bureaucracy for disaster victims, particularly the Federal Emergency Management Agency, over delays in aid to rebuild schools, hospitals, roads, and the island’s heavily damaged electrical grid.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss