ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jahshanti Henry is a student at the Eastman School of Music. He says his passion is playing the flute, his dream — to play one day in an orchestra. "I really just want to play my music for the community," he says.

Earlier this week Henry posted a video on his Instagram that went viral. Henry, who is Black, was asked by security guards for his identification while he was sitting down. They said someone reported him as 'looking suspicious'.