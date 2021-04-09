House Ethics Committee to investigate Tom Reed sexual misconduct allegations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed is under investigation by the U.S. House Committee on Ethics regarding allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a release by Congress Friday.

Reed, a Republican from Corning, represents the Southern Tier (NY-23). He was accused in March of sexual misconduct by former lobbyist Nicolette Davis in a Washington Post article.

Two days after the allegations, Reed announced he will not seek any elected office in 2022 and detailed his struggles with alcohol, apologizing to Ms. Davis.

The House Committee on Ethics says Reed may have violated House rules and standards, therefore an investigation into the allegations will begin.

Read the full release below:

“Pursuant to Committee Rule 7, the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on

Ethics (Committee) determined to release the following statement: The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Tom Reed may have

engaged in sexual misconduct, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct. The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather

additional information regarding the allegations. The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and

publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect

any judgment on behalf of the Committee. No other public comment will be made on this matter

except in accordance with Committee rules.” Chairman Theodore E. Deutch (D-FL), Ranking Member Jackie Walorski (R-IN)

Representative Reed released the following statement to News 4 regarding the investigation.

“We have already publicly addressed this situation and consistent with that are cooperating with the House Ethics Committee to bring this matter to conclusion.”