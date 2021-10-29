Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

10PM UPDATE: Flood Warnings are now in effect for Monroe, Wayne, Livingston, Ontario and Yates counties as heavy rain continues to stream into the region. A plume of deep Atlantic moisture will set us up for continued heavy rain through at least midnight with rates around .50"/hour. This will likely result in flooding in low elevations, including standing water on roadways that should not be crossed. Flooded basements could again be a problem, particularly considering we are only a few days removed from flooding on Tuesday. We are continuing to monitor reports of road closures and will pass along information as it becomes available.

We expect steady rain to continue until a little after midnight. It doesn't stop from there, rather breaking up from widespread to scattered. That's the flavor of the forecast through much of the day Saturday. Those with Halloween plans Saturday should expect rain chances around 50% through much of the day. There will most certainly be dry time, but taking advantage is going to be equal parts luck and planning. Rain coverage will continue to taper further into Halloween Sunday, and we maintain a mostly dry forecast for trick-or-treaters into Sunday evening.