County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Group of GOP state AGs calls on judge to dismiss Flynn case

by: MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press

Michael Flynn

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, former President Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington. The Justice Department’s dismissal of the Michael Flynn case has been swept up in a broader push by President Donald Trump and Republican allies to reframe the Russia investigation as a plot to sabotage his administration. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of 15 Republican state attorneys general filed an amicus brief Monday supporting the Justice Department’s motion to drop its case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The group, led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, argues that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan should immediately grant the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss all charges against Flynn because “the federal judiciary has no authority to make the executive branch pursue (or continue to pursue) a criminal conviction,” the filing says.

The attorneys general also argue that Sullivan should drop the case without commentary “because such punditry disrobes the judiciary of its cloak of impartiality,” according to the filing.

Flynn pleaded guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to lying to the FBI about conversations with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential transition period.

The Justice Department filed a motion earlier this month to dismissthe Flynn case, saying that the FBI had insufficient basis to question Flynn in the first place and that statements he made during the interview were not material to the broader counterintelligence investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Sullivan has signaled resistance to swiftly accepting the Justice Department’s motion and appointed a retired jurist last week to act as a friend of the court and evaluate whether Flynn should be held in criminal contempt. The former judge, John Gleeson, has asked to file his first brief in June.

“There was no reason to issue these orders because this Court has no say in the federal government’s decision not to prosecute,” the state attorneys general argue. “Simply put, the decision not to pursue a criminal conviction is vested in the executive branch alone — and neither the legislature nor the judiciary has any role in the executive’s making of that decision.”

In addition to Yost, the brief was signed by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

