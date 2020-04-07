Grisham out as press secretary, will head first lady’s staff

Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state
by: ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN, Associated Press

FILE- In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Grisham is leaving her post after never holding a single press briefing. Grisham will be assuming a new role as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post nine months into the job after never holding a single formal press briefing.

Grisham will be assuming a new role as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump. She had continued to represent the first lady while also holding the titles of press secretary and White House communications director since June of last year.

Mrs. Trump made the announcement Tuesday.

The overhaul comes as the president is facing the biggest crisis of his administration. Grisham, who succeeded Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer, had been sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic and since Mark Meadows, the president’s new chief of staff, began to assume control.

Over the last several weeks, Trump has been personally leading near-daily press briefings, intent on putting a positive spin on the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

Meadows is currently considering several new hires, including current Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah, according to two people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Grisham had said when she took on the role that she was willing to hold press briefings, but later said Trump didn’t want her to.

The role of press secretary has been a particularly challenging one under the media-obsessed Trump, who believes himself to be his best spokesman, communications director and strategist, and demands absolute loyalty.

“I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration,” Grisham said in a statement. “My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”

