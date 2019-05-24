Governor signs law banning Finger Lakes trash incinerators

Breaking News
Police investigating homicide on Bay St. in Rochester
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The siting of large trash incinerators in the Finger Lakes region is prohibited under legislation signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Democrat Cuomo says Friday the law is intended to protect farmers and wineries in the Finger Lakes from adverse environmental effects and preserve the region’s $3 billion wine and tourism economy.

The legislation was introduced in response to community opposition to a proposal to build a $365 million waste-to-energy incinerator in Romulus, between Seneca and Cayuga lakes.

The facility planned by Circular enerG would have accepted trash from all over the state, including New York City. It would have burned trash to produce electricity for businesses at the former Seneca Army Depot.

