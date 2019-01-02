Governor Cuomo delivers inauguration address at Ellis Island Video

ELLIS ISLAND, N.Y. - Governor Cuomo was sworn in for a third term Tuesday night on Ellis Island- the historic site that's dedicated to the nation's immigration history.

The New Year brings a feeling of hope: Hope that things can change and things can be different.

Governor Cuomo tried to touch on the same hope as he started his third term as Governor Tuesday night.

He also used the historic setting to lash out at some of President Trump's policies.

"We will make history and New York will move forward, not by building a wall my friends, but by building new bridges and building new airports and creating new middle class jobs," he said during the speech.

The Governor started off his speech talking about the social climate in America. He spoke on the rise of white supremacists and gun violence and the continued division among Americans.

The Governor said the path out of this is by finding real solutions.

"Within my first 100 days I will propose to the New Democratic legislature the most progressive agenda this state has ever seen period," said Cuomo.

Now with a Democrats controlling both the Senate and the Assembly, there is a chance for many progressive bills that have been previously held up to be pushed through. And Cuomo seems to believe that they will, listing off a few examples such as abortion rights, gun laws and even legalizing marijuana.

"We reject the path of divide and conquer and we accept the path that says unify and grow. That is what New York has done time and time again throughout history," said Cuomo. "Whenever this nation was in a dark period, whenever this nation was searching for its soul they looked to New York and New York showed the way."

However as far starting the new year on a different tone, the Governor chose to hold his inaugural address here by New York City which has drawn some criticism in a time when corruption has been rampant in Albany. But Cuomo has a chance to deliver on this hope for at least the next four years.

Ellis Island is a federal park, and would have been impacted by the partial government shutdown. Both it, and the nearby Statue of Liberty, are being kept open with state dollars.



