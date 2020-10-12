Prude Death Investigation

Gov. Cuomo not interested in Attorney General job under Biden

Politics

by: John Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not interested in taking on the role of Attorney General if presidential candidate Joe Biden is elected.

Axios released an article saying that the governor is being looked at for the spot and that Biden would pick him based on their longtime friendship.

Officials from the governor’s office responded by saying that the governor is not interested in the spot. He is instead interested in running New York State.

“100% he’s made zero outreach, has had zero conversations about this and has made his desire to stay in New York clear as day and be governor as long as people want him.”

Cuomo’s senior adviser Richard Azzopardi

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Hispanic Heritage Month

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss