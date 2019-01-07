Gov. Cuomo, legislature promise to pass Reproductive Health Act within 30 days Video

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the legislature are vowing to pass the Reproductive Health Act within the first 30 days of the legislative session.

The governor's office says the act will protect a woman's right to all reproductive health care options. It would also require health insurers to provide free contraceptive coverage in their policies.

"A woman's right to make her own decisions regarding her personal health is a fundamental right, yet Washington, with its extreme conservative agenda, continues to threaten the freedoms for which women have fought for decades to attain," Gov. Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo was joined by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senator Liz Krueger and Assembly Member Deborah Glick, who sponsor the bill, as well as Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Lieutenant Governor KathyHochul, the Governor implored the legislature to pass the bill immediately.

The governor pledged he will not pass the budget until both the Reproductive Health Act and Contraceptive Coverage Act are passed.