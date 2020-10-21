GOP’s Romney, long a Trump critic, voted — but not for Trump

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a news conference Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, near Neffs Canyon, in Salt Lake City. Romney announced legislation to establish a national wildfire commission that would make policy recommendations aimed at diminishing future wildfire disasters. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he’s voted in the Nov. 3 election — but not for the leader of his party.

“I did not vote for President Trump,” the Utah senator told CNN. He did not say whom he did vote for.

It was the latest chapter in the bitter history between the two men, who represent two wings of the modern Republican Party. Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, has said publicly that the New York real estate magnate is unfit for the presidency. In 2016, Romney wrote in the name of his wife, Ann, rather than vote for Donald Trump, the GOP presidential nominee.

Then, President-elect Trump appeared to court Romney for secretary of state, culminating in a now-famous photo of the two eating dinner in New York. Trump later said he was trying to humiliate Romney, and the Cabinet post instead went to ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson.

In the Senate, Romney was the lone Republican to vote for Trump’s impeachment earlier this year.