GOP state senator to seek US Rep. Collins’ western NY seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Republican New York state Senator Chris Jacobs of Buffalo is running for the congressional seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins.

Jacobs told The Buffalo News on Friday that Collins isn’t an effective advocate for his western New York district. He said he’s prepared to challenge Collins in the Republican primary if he seeks re-election.

In a statement, Collins said he hasn’t decided if he’ll run again.

He criticized Jacobs as too liberal on abortion and immigration and said electing him would be the same as electing a Democrat.

Collins, a close ally of Republican President Donald Trump, is set to stand trial next year after pleading not guilty to federal charges of insider trading and lying to the FBI.

Jacobs has served in the state Senate since 2017.

